George Fumio Sasabuchi, 91, U.S. Marine veteran, resident of Monterey Park, passed away peacefully on December 28, 2022.

He is survived by his loving family: wife, Florence Sasabuchi; son, Mark (Evelyn) Sasabuchi; grandchildren, Jake and Kaisen Sasabuchi; many nieces, nephews and relatives.

Family funeral services were held on Saturday, January 28, at Fukui Mortuary, with Fr. Joe Donavan of St. Francis Xavier Chapel officiating.

