Above: New York Knicks’ Jalen Brunson (11) defends Los Angeles Lakers’ newly arrived Rui Hachimura (28) during the second half of an NBA basketball game on Jan. 31 in New York. Hachimura had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Lakers, who won 129-123. Below: Hachimura (left) and Anthony Davis (right) defend Brunson (center) during overtime. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)