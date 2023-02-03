June 17, 1933 – December 30, 2022

Joanne Tazuko Saito passed away on December 30, 2022, at home in Torrance, Calif.

She is predeceased by her husband, Minoru (Mankie) Saito. Joanne is survived by her daughters, Debbie and Doreen (Dennis); and son, Doyle (Gayle), and grandson, Brent.

She is also survived by her siblings, Peggy Kozawa, Nancy Tanita, Paul Motoyasu, Ken (Joyce) Motoyasu, Judi Motoyasu; sister-in-law, Masako Saito of Hawaii; and many nieces and nephews in California and Hawaii.

Our mom enjoyed a very active life – bowling, Japanese doll class, 5K races, going to Las Vegas, exercising three days a week, Pioneer and VFW club activities.

She continued to enjoy life and activities until being diagnosed with dementia.

The caregivers we had were great and we’d like to thank Golden Bay caregiving agency for their support. Allen, Mom (and Dad’s) caregiver, was there from day one and was with her the day Mom passed. They had a special relationship. So, a big thank you to Allen!

Service will be held Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Lighthouse Memorials & Receptions – Rice Center, 5310 Torrance Blvd., Torrance, Calif.

Reception to follow at the same location. Casual attire.