Cathy Tanaka, 73, Tokyo-born Yonsei, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home in Hacienda Heights on March 1, 2023. Cathy is survived by her husband, Masaru; sons, Eric (Traci) and Ryan (Aya) of Hiroshima, Japan; grandsons, Connor, Mason, and Shay; brother, Jerry Fukui; sister, Chris (Kenny) Kohler; nephews, Cary Fukui and Kevin and Sean Kohler; and niece, Sarah Fukui; she is also survived by other relatives here and in Japan.

A public viewing will be held on Sunday, March 12, from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Fukui Mortuary Chapel, 707 E. Temple St. in Los Angeles. A private memorial service will be held at Nishi Hongwanji at a later date.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441