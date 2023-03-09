The Tanaka family

This year marks 25 years at Tanaka Farms’ location on University Drive in Irvine, 47 years in the Irvine area, and 83 years as Tanaka Farms. So… they’re having a party!

Tanaka Farms is a family-owned and operated farm in the heart of Irvine. They moved to the location on University Drive in 1998 after farming several other plots in the Irvine area. Back in 1998, the Tanaka Farms Produce Stand was only 400 square feet. They only had 24 employees. A three-pack of strawberries was only $5. They held their very first Pumpkin Patch. And Farmer Kenny was only 15 years old.

At Tanaka Farms, their motto is “Educating, Entertaining, and Feeding Families All Year Round!”— and that’s exactly what they do. As one of the only farms left in Orange County that is open to the public, they offer U-Pick Tours for every season, host educational school field trips to thousands of children each year, have a world-famous Pumpkin Patch with pumpkins to pick right off the vines, host farm-to-table luncheons, cookouts, and dinners, teach folks about agriculture and farming methods, offer hands-on workshops for kids at the onsite Barnyard Educational Exhibit, deliver CSA (community supported agriculture) boxes each week to over 100 members, and much, much more.

The Tanaka family and the entire team at Tanaka Farms are so grateful to their customers and the Irvine community for welcoming and supporting them over the years. With the average age of the family farmer in the U.S. now hovering at around 58 years old, it’s imperative to teach the younger generations the importance of farming. Visiting Tanaka Farms helps to achieve that goal.

Time to Celebrate!

When: Saturday, March 11, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Tanaka Farms, 5380¾ University Dr., Irvine, CA 92612

25¢ Entry

25¢ Tractor-pulled wagon rides around the farm (tour only, no picking included)

25¢ Games (kids’ ATV tractor rides, farmer mini golf, rubber duck races, scarecrow basketball, ring toss)

25¢ Arts and crafts

25¢ Food at Tanaka Grill

25% off everything in the Produce Market Stand and Gift Shop

Parking passes are required. Parking space is limited, so reserve a spot in advance. No other reservations are required. Just make sure to bring those quarters. Parking passes are $5 per vehicle and can be purchased in advance.

Schedule of Events

9 a.m.: Gates open

10 a.m.: 25th anniversary ceremony

Taiko performance by Kibou

Welcome and introductions by Farmer Kenny and Farmer Tanaka

Guest speeches

Words of appreciation and sake cheers by Farmer Tanaka

5 p.m.: Close Info: (949) 653-2100, https://www.tanakafarms.com/