The Japanese Women’s Society of Southern California made a joyous return to in-person events on Feb. 11 at their New Year’s luncheon at the Miyako Hybrid Hotel in Torrance. From left: Keiko Miyahara, Kumiko Tonai, Mdm. Hiroko Ikuta, Naomi Kunimune and Itsuko Ramos share a toast. JWSSC was founded in 1904 and continues to support the community by volunteering in the Japanese Chamber of Commerce of Southern California’s annual Oshogatsu Festival on Jan. 1; participating in the annual Memorial Day services at Evergreen Cemetery; and co-sponsoring the annual Women of the Year program with the Downtown Los Angeles Chapter, JACL. Past support includes victims of the 9/11 tragedy, Hurricane Katrina, and the Great East Japan Earthquake and Tsunami through the Love to Nippon Project.

Photos by GWEN MURANAKA/Rafu Shimpo