January 8, 1931 – March 26, 2023

Kiyoko Sarashina, age 92, resident of Buena Park, Calif., passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023. She was born on January 8, 1931, Hiroshima, Japan, to Morio and Toshiko Yamanaka.

She was an atomic bomb survivor, proud business owner of Kiyoko’s Beauty Shop, Tea Kyoju (Professor) and board member of Omotesenke Domonkai of Southern California, dedicated member of Orange County Buddhist Church and former president of OCBC Buddhist Women’s Association. She combined her passion of cooking authentic Japanese food with her desire to take care of the elderly by establishing the monthly OCBC Senior Luncheon, which she led with her BWA friends for over 40 years.

She now joins her beloved son, Richard. She is survived by her loving husband, Junji Sarashina; son, James (Melissa) Sarashina; cherished granddaughters, Emily and Stephanie; brother, Nobuo (Tamako) Yamanaka; and many relatives. Funeral service will be held at Orange County Buddhist Church on Sunday, April 23, at 2 p.m. Burial service will be held at Forest Lawn Cypress, (888) 204-3131, on April 24. Rev. Dr. Mutsumi Wondra officiating.