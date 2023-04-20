Koichi “Shim” Shimazaki, age 86, passed away on March 1, 2023. He was born to Hiroshi and Yoshi Shimazaki in Gardena. He is survived by siblings, Taka (Sharon) Shimazaki, Sumi Shimazaki, and Nori (Wing) Quon; nieces, Jennifer (Eric) Fukushima and Tiffany (Ron) Wong; nephews, Kyle (Carolyn) Shimazaki, Keith (Kristin) Shimazaki, and Chad (Jennifer) Shimazaki; and 11 grandnieces and grandnephews.

Memorial service will be held at Fukui Mortuary on April 26, 2023, at 10 a.m., officiated by Pastor Kyle Shimazaki of Seeds of Life Church. Casual or aloha attire.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441