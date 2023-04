Funeral services for the late Saburo Niizawa, 76-year-old, Kagoshima-ken, Japan-born, resident of Huntington Beach, who passed away on March 28, will be held on Saturday, April 8, 10 a.m. at Newport Beach Higashi Honganji Buddhist Temple, 254 Victoria St., Costa Mesa, CA 92627.

He is survived by his wife, Yoko Niizawa; children, Caroline Ayumi (Keith) Riskey of Texas and Joe Takeshi (Warisa) Niizawa; grandchildren, Jordan Kazuki Niizawa, Andrey Itsumi, Sophia Kotomi, and Ryan Dwight Riskey of Texas; siblings, Kazuro (Hiroko), Harumi (Sadako), and Kiyokazu (Hisako) Niizawa, Haruko (Kazuya) Harazono and Kayoko (Kikuo) Terazano of Japan; sister-in-law, Masako Niizawa of Japan; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives here, Texas and in Japan.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441