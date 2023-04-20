July 26, 1932 – March 21, 2023

Sue M. Hikawa (90), born on July 26, 1932, in Sanger, Calif., a resident of La Palma Calif., passed away peacefully at Missy’s Guest Homes on March 21, 2023.

She is survived by her sons, Douglas (Kathi), Andrew (Betty) and Brian Hikawa of California; grandsons, Evan and Cooper Hikawa of Califonia. Sue was the last surviving member of her family (Yamamoto) living in both the U.S. and Japan. She joins her beloved husband, Frank; her siblings: brothers, Toshiaki, Mikio (Misa) and Yoshiharu (Sadako) Yamamoto of California; sisters, Kiyomi (Hatsuzo) and Akiko Yamamoto, both of Japan. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives here in the U.S. and Japan.

While Sue was born in California, she was raised in Japan for most of her early years. She returned to the U.S. for her high school years in Los Angeles. This is where she met her two forever best friends, Emma and Ellen, and her husband, Frank.

She will be remembered for her friendliness, contagious smile and always being available to help others. She enjoyed being a host for family and friend events, reading, gardening, walking, watching her favorite TV shows, and traveling throughout the world via her favorite United Airlines.

A memorial service will be held at Orange County Buddhist Church on Saturday, April 29, at 1 p.m., 909 S. Dale Ave., Anaheim, CA 92804.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441