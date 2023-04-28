June Kuramoto will take the stage May 20 in downtown Ventura.

VENTURA — Tickets sold quickly for “An Evening with June Kuramoto,” set for Saturday, May 20, at the Namba Performing Arts Space in Ventura, and the event has been declared a sellout.

The special fundraising evening, hosted by the Ventura County JACL in collaboration with Namba Performing Arts Space, will feature koto virtuoso Kuramoto, who is best known for her work with the iconic Asian American band Hiroshima.

She will be performing traditional pieces as well as her own contemporary compositions at Namba, an intimate space for an audience of 70. Kuramoto will be accompanied by Kimo Cornwell, keyboard player for Hiroshima.

“Thank you to the Ventura County JACL for this wonderful opportunity,” says Kuramoto. “I am looking forward to sharing my love for the koto with those who live in the area. I invite everyone from all over Southern California to enjoy live koto music as well as explore all that downtown Ventura has to offer — the beach, the great restaurants, and of course fresh strawberries!”

Highlights of the evening will be a rare conversation with Kuramoto about her life and career, a koto chamber group performance by former Miyagi School students of the late koto master Kazue Kudo, and songs by Thousand Oaks native Miko Shudo as the opening act. The story of Namba and its Issei namesake, Ben Junji Namba, will also be featured.

In addition to the concert, on the morning of May 20, at Namba, there will be free koto education workshops for those in the community interested in learning more about the instrument.

Proceeds from the concert will go toward supporting the Ventura County JACL’s infrastructure, programs, and events.

“We are so grateful to the Ventura County Community Foundation, Namba and the JACL Legacy Fund for their generous support in helping us with our mission to showcase cultural icons in our community like June Kuramoto,” said Lily Anne Welty Tamai, chapter co-president. “I am proud that our chapter is evolving as an important organization in the Ventura County Asian American community. We truly appreciate these funders and longtime members of the JACL who help support our work.”

For more information about workshops and the possibility of additional tickets to be released for the concert, visit www.vcjacl.org, email infovcjacl@gmail.com, or call or text (310) 948-4808.