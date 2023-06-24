A Celebration of Life service for the late Robert “Bob” K. Ahn, 90-year-old, California-born, resident of Torrance, who passed away on May 17, 2023, will be held on Saturday, July 8, 11:30 a.m. at Centenary United Methodist Church, 300 S. Central Ave. in Los Angeles.

Predeceased by his beloved wife, Penelope “Penny” M. Ahn; and brothers, Herbert and Wilbert (Setsuko) Ahn. He is survived by his children, Steven (Sandra Gong) Ahn, Lisa (Jon) Kuroyama, and Jennifer (John) Yoshitake; grandchildren, Kirsten and Stephanie Ahn, Sydney (Dustin) Miyashiro, and Erin and Sean Yoshitake; sisters, Edith (Young) Song and Lois Kubotsu; he is also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Casual, golf or aloha attire is preferred. In lieu of koden and flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org) or to your favorite charity.

