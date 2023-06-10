Roy Tadashi Suminaga, long time Torrance resident, passed away on May 27, 2023, at the age of 80.

He is survived by wife, Kimiye; daughters, Darlyn (Robert) Uyeki and Lynda (Dean) Akiyama; grandchildren, Jordan and Kamryn Uyeki, Manu and Keala Akiyama; brother, Don (Colleen) Suminaga; sister-in-law, Kiyoko (Tom) Sasaki; and nieces, nephews and other extended family members.

He is preceded in death by his son, Roy Vincent Suminaga.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Green Hills Memorial Chapel, 27501 S. Western Ave., Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275.