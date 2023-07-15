January 21, 1939 – July 08, 2023

Katsuko Kitadani, 84-year-old, Compton-born, resident of Los Angeles, peacefully passed away at Valley Presbyterian Hospital on July 8, 2023. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Yangi Hisato Kitadani (actor). She is survived by her loving family: daughter, Kiyomi; granddaughters, Lorrie Aiko, Mayumi; great-grandchildren, Aria, Makai; brothers, Sam, Mako; sister, Toyoko; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Funeral service will be held at Fukui “Chapel in the Garden” on Sunday, July 23, at 4 p.m., officiated by Rev. Hibiki Murakami of Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple.

