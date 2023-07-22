Dear Editor:

I came late to the “Crossroads” fan club, not having a regular subscription to The Rafu until May 2021. But I was immediately drawn to Wimpy Hiroto’s columns of newsy and sometimes irreverent meditations.

I think I knew how old he was but I was still shocked and saddened to read of his passing.

As a Heart Mountain survivor, I hope you will continue running the columns he started of his excellent writing, “Seventy-Five Days.”

With heartfelt condolences to Wimpy’s family and his colleagues at The Rafu.

Sincerely,

Fusako Takeda

Fountain Valley