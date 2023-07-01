April 3, 1929 – June 5, 2023

Minoru Okida, 94-year-old, South Pasadena-born resident of Altadena, passed away peacefully at his residence on June 5, 2023. He is survived by his loving family: wife, Toyoko Okida; son, Roy (Colleen) Okida; daughters, Jane (Bob) Yoshihara, Grace (Kenneth) Chu; grandchildren, Courtney Chu, Laura Yoshihara, Fiona Okida; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Memorial and interment service was held at Mountain View Cemetery, with Reverend Gregory Gibbs of Pasadena Buddhist Temple officiating.

