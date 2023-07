November 28, 1934 – May 5, 2023

Yasuyoshi “Ken” Kanomata, 88-year-old, Hokkaido, Japan-born, resident of Montebello, peacefully passed away at his residence on May 5, 2023. He is survived by his loving family: wife, Kayoko Kanomata; son, Yuzo John Kanomata; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives in Japan.

Interment ceremony was held at Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple on Saturday, June 24, 2023, with Reverend William Briones officiating.

