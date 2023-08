A private funeral service for Darren Hiroaki Miyata, 54-year-old, Los Angeles, Calif.-born Nisei, who passed away on July 23, 2023, in Torrance, was held on Monday, August 7, 2023, at Koyasan Buddhist Temple.

He is survived by his wife, Yasuyo Miyata; children, Kayla and Ryan Miyata; father, Taisen (Katsuko) Miyata; sister, Jina (Deron) Uyeda; parents-in-law, Kikuo and Harumi Hanji; nieces, Alyssa and Madison Uyeda; also survived by many other relatives.

