Don Shiro Hiroto, Ph.D., loving husband, father, and “Papa,” passed away peacefully on July 20, 2023, with his family by his side. He was 86 years old. Don grew up in Riverside, Calif., with two older brothers, Edwin and William (“Wimpy”) Hiroto. After internment in Poston, Ariz., he served in the Army and went on to earn his doctorate in psychology. Don was a clinical psychologist for over 50 years, working for decades at the V.A. and in private practice.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Betty; daughters, Kimberly (fiancé Brian Tamekuni) and Allison (Thomas Heise); granddaughter, Margaux; and numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces. He will be missed and remembered by many.

A service will be held at West L.A. United Methodist Church on Saturday, August 12.