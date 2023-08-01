The Japanese American Bar Association will host its 46th annual installation and awards gala on Friday, Aug. 18, at the Omni Los Angeles Hotel at California Plaza, 251 S. Olive St., Los Angeles.

Honorees this year are Yuko Kaifu, president of Japan House Los Angeles; Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance); and Mark Uyeda, commissioner of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

RSVP by Tuesday, Aug. 8. Individual tickets: $175. To purchase table sponsorship, email rsvp@jabaonline.org.

Founded in 1977, JABA has provided a special forum for members of the legal profession with interests and ties to the Japanese American community to discuss issues, network, and serve the community.