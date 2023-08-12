Masashi “Mas” Itano was born on April 14, 1932, and he passed away peacefully on August 4, 2023, at the age of 91.

Masashi was the youngest of the five children born to Hisaye and Nobuo Itano. Masashi was predeceased by his eldest sister, Teruko “Terry” Kuroda, and oldest brother, Tetsuo “Teddy” Itano. He is survived by his older brother, Hiroshi “Horsey” Itano, and older sister, Kinuye “Kiki” Terasawa, as well as many nieces and nephews.

No services will be held.

