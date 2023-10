A private funeral service for the late Kiyoko (Yoriko) Kusagaya, who passed away on September 8, 2023, was held on Friday, September 29, 2023.

She is survived by her husband, Kenji Kusagaya; children, Linda (Hide) Sugiura, June (John) Chung, and Jason (Nancy) Kusagaya; sisters in Japan, Hiroko Hoshihara and Chikako (Mikio) Yamazaki; granddaughters, Jessica, Julia, and Janice; and many other relatives.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441