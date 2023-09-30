TORRANCE — The Japanese folk music group Matsutoyo Kai is presenting a music and dance program at the Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Dr. in Torrrance, on Sunday, Oct. 1, from 1 p.m. (doors open at 12:30 p.m.).

The event, a celebration of the group’s the 58th anniversary, will present a student recital and feature three special guest artists from Japan, including a popular recording artist, Naruse Shohei.

Madame Matsutoyo Sato,Marisa Kosugi, Hiromiya Bando, Hidesomi Bando, Master Hisashi Sasamoto, head of the Sasamoto School, and narimono master Tayafumi Mochizuki will also perform.

Tickets are $23 and are available online at: https://matsutoyokai.org/ or https://matsutoyo-kai.ticketleap.com/matsutoyo-kais-58th-anniversary-folk-music–dance-recital/.

For further information, call (310) 800-0334.