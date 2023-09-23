July 30, 1938 – August 13, 2023

Yukio Machii (85) passed away peacefully on August 13, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was born in Nagano, the sixth of nine children born to Gisaku and Kane. He is survived by his beloved wife Haru (Nojima) and their son, two daughters, ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Son Akio’s children, step-children and grandsons are Kainoa, Kaimana, Kiyomi, Brett; Autumn and Carson; and Hayzen and Skye. Older daughter Janet Izumi Machii’s daughters are Archelle (husband Adam) and Chelsea (husband Anthony). Younger daughter Lisa (Nozomi) Machii Greengrove (husband Keith) has step-sons Carson and Owen. Yukio is also survived by his sister Tomoko (Machii) Shimada and brothers Takeshi, Masaru and Hideo, all of whom live in Japan. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Tokiko (Machii) Ogawa and brothers Yoshio, Isamu and Yasuo.

Yukio is the first member of his family to attend high school and college, the first to emigrate to and raise a family in the States, and the first to become a U.S. citizen. Yukio moved to the U.S. in 1963 to attend the University of Southern California on a full scholarship from Shibaden and earned a B.S. in mechanical engineering cum laude in 1967. Most of his mechanical engineering career was in the employ of Saki Magnetics (a TDK Electronics subsidiary) in Los Angeles.

Yukio’s greatest joy was spending time with family and worshiping Jesus. He met the love of his life, Haru, at church in Japan, where he was baptized. He was a member of L.A. Holiness Church and South Bay Free Methodist Church, and faithfully read his Bible daily in English and Japanese until he passed into the arms of Jesus Christ, his Lord and Savior.

A Celebration of Life reception will be held on September 30, 2023, in Portland, Oregon.