Hirokazu Ota (92) passed away peacefully on September 10, 2023. He is preceded in death by his sister, Hisa (Takashi) Narasaki. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Nancy Ota; children, Doug (Peggy) Ota and Karin (Michael) Langford; granddaughters, Taylor (Jordan) Gilles and Kendall (Justin) Nguyen; sisters, Yoshiko Nakagawa and Naomi (Tak) Hamada; and many nieces and nephews.

Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Anaheim Free Methodist Church, 1001 N. Mayflower Street, Anaheim.