Kyohei Murakami was born on May 16, 1935, in Wakayama, Japan and passed away peacefully on September 20, 2023, at his residence.

He is survived by his loving wife, Michie; son, Clifford (Sherry) Murakami; daughters, Norma (Jon) Shigetomi and June Hanashiro; grandsons, Jake and Ryan Shigetomi; granddaughters, Kylee and Zeyn Murakami, Kelli and Lindsay Hanashiro.

A viewing will be held at Fukui Mortuary, 707 E. Temple St., Los Angeles, CA 90012, on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

A funeral service will be held at Orange County Buddhist Church, 909 S. Dale Ave., Anaheim, CA 92804, on Friday, October 6, 2023, from 3 p.m.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441