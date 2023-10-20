Join Gwen Muranaka for a talk on cartoons, creativity, and the inspirations in her life on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Japanese American National Museum’s Tateuchi Democracy Forum, 100 N. Central Ave. in Little Tokyo.

She will be in a conversation with Susan Hirasuna, anchor of Fox 11 News, about her new book, “Drawing by Heart,” which is a compilation of cartoons and cross-cultural commentary. A whimsical excursion into a world of outspoken cats and dogs, where cultures clash and Spam musubi is a staple, Muranaka’s book sheds light on the unique, funny things that make us Japanese American.

The JANM Book Club is a series of public programs that highlights new publications by Japanese Americans or related to Japanese American history and culture.

As a journalist, artist, and newsroom manager, Muranaka’s experience has spanned more than 20 years and two continents. She oversees both editorial and production as senior editor of America’s oldest and largest bilingual Japanese community daily— The Rafu Shimpo —now in its 120th year.

A Phi Beta Kappa graduate of UCLA, she maintains that community newspapers are the front line of information and must continually evolve to reflect the diversity of their readers. She is being honored in October by the Greater Los Angeles Pro chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists as a Distinguished Journalist.

Muranaka began as a reporter for Pacific Citizen and later channeled her creative side as a cartoonist for The Japan Times in Tokyo. She currently draws “Dad’s Three Cats,” which appears in The Hawai‘i Herald and The Rafu Shimpo.

Included in price of museum admission ($16 general, $9 for students/seniors, free for members). To RSVP, visit: www.janm.org/events/2023-11-18/janm-book-club-drawing-heart-gwen-muranaka