Sumiko Mashiyama, born in Hawaii, passed away peacefully at her residence in Long Beach on October 6, 2023, at the age of 93. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 26, at noon at Koyasan Buddhist Temple, 342 E. First St., Los Angeles. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Ernest Mashiyama. She is survived by daughters, Ann Harris and Susan Mashiyama; son, Grey; sisters and brothers, Sadako Kaneko, Kazuko Makishima, Takayo Inatsuka and husband, Edward, Kenneth Tottori and wife, Ellen, Lawrence Tottori and partner, Alice Ogasawara; sister-in-law, Jane Tottori; brother-in-law, Rajinder Jandu; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

