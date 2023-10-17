Toji Hashimoto, born in Manzanar and raised in Los Angeles, passed away on September 23, 2023 at the age of 79. He is survived by his wife, Hitomi Hashimoto; daughter, Fuyumi Hashimoto; sisters, Midee Mayfield and Kimiko Hook; niece, Holly Ann Risley; also survived by other relatives. He was preceded in death by his brother, Ichiro Hashimoto. His memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 21 at 11:00 a.m. at Crossway Church of the SFV, 9610 Haddon Ave, Pacoima, CA 91331.



