By BILL YEE

“Our liberty depends on the freedom of the press, and that cannot be limited without being lost.” — Thomas Jefferson

A few months ago The Santa Barbara News Press stopped publication, leaving Santa Barbara without a newspaper covering local, national and international news. This is part of the growing trend of print media being replaced by Internet sources.

Most people of my generation, meaning older folks, feel more comfortable reading a “real newspaper.” There is a comfort in opening the door, going out in my pajamas and getting the daily newspaper.

It is satisfying to turn the pages of a newspaper and smell the newsprint.

I delivered The San Francisco Examiner throughout my junior high and high school years. I read both of the daily San Francisco newspapers.

My habit was to read the morning Chronicle on the streetcar on the way to school. The first section I read was the Sporting Green, looking for the latest box scores of the Giants, Forty-Niners, or Warriors. I would then read the columns of Charles McCabe and Herb Caen.

Herb Caen (1916-1997) wrote a daily column for The San Francisco Chronicle for nearly 60 years.

After I finished my paper route in the afternoon, The Examiner provided the updated news of the day and more updated box scores. I read Prescott Sullivan’s daily sports column, my favorite.

Recently both The New York Times and L.A. Times have stopped posting box scores, so unless I am online I won’t know who won or lost that day!

In adulthood I looked forward to spending an hour or two on a Sunday morning lying on the couch, drinking my morning coffee, and reading the paper. On Sunday all the comics were printed in color, and, in San Francisco, the Pink Section provided the information for the latest concerts, theater and movie reviews. Of course, the paper was also loaded with coupons that my sister-in-law would cut out and give to us.

After moving to Southern California and getting married, The Rafu Shimpo became a big part of our household reading material.

The Rafu has kept our family informed about what is going on in the JA community. We all loved reading the ramblings of The Horse and Wimpy. My in-laws in Carpinteria especially appreciated being informed of the passing of friends. Over the years I have even had a few pictures of successful fishing trips published.

The Rafu is a valuable community resource giving a voice to the Japanese community. It has not only chronicled events in Little Tokyo but also national issues that affect the Asian American community.

Editor Gwen Muranaka has allowed me in retirement to dabble as a columnist from time to time. At times that has made me a minor celebrity at family events.

Recently she was given the Distinguished Journalist Award by the Society of Professional Journalists of Greater Los Angeles. It is though her efforts and that of Rafu Shimpo staff that the paper continues to flourish.

In my youth there was a paper in San Francisco called East/West (東西報Dong Xi Bao in Chinese). It was a vital resource in covering the Asian American community in The City and especially what was happening in Chinatown.

It was an important resource chronicling the Asian American movements of the late ’60s and early ’70s. Unfortunately the paper stopped publication in 1989.

I also became a subscriber to The Los Angeles Times after I moved to SoCal. It was a great newspaper but it is now a shadow of its former self. I still subscribe to support print media but the coupons have disappeared and the paper is now quite thin.

Before the current decline of print media, I loved the in-depth articles, especially the Column Left in The L.A. Times. The columnists were outstanding…there are still a few left like Steve Lopez.

So it seems that the future of newspapers will be purely virtual.

How will the trend toward virtual papers affect The Rafu Shimpo? As older readers pass on, will newspapers like The Rafu be able to survive without either some sort of subsidy or endowment? Is an online paper a viable business model?

The other issue with virtual publications is that it they seem less objective and more partisan. I feel even The L.A. Times has definitely moved to the left in its coverage as it appeals to a particular readership.

This trend is already reflected in the Fox News vs. CNN’s coverage of events. I believe it affects our ability to compromise and find solutions to our problems.

So in an age when we only want to read or hear what validates already-held views, objectivity is thrown out the window. So how much fake news is there on both sides of the political spectrum?

What news source do you trust to present the events of the day objectively? How does this shift affect our democracy?

Finally, it is sad for our generation to see the disappearance of print media. I now know how blacksmiths felt with the coming of the horseless carriage or how the dinosaurs may have felt a few million years ago.

————

Bill Yee is a retired Alhambra High School history teacher. He can be reached at paperson52@gmail.com. Opinions expressed are not necessarily those of The Rafu Shimpo.