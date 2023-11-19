Remy Matsumoto (center) with her parents, Helen and Mamoru, who founded Matsumoto Shave Ice on Oahu’s North Shore in 1951. (Photo by Kadian Hall)

Ryoko Rain has been trailblazing the sportswear industry with their uniquely patterned mesh shorts.

The Ryoko Rain butterfly is being donned by superstars and professional athletes around the world, but it’s the unexpected collaborations and storytelling that are really making a name for this beloved brand.

Their most recent collaboration was with Matsumoto Shave Ice on Oahu’s North Shore. With humble grocery store beginnings, Matsumoto Shave Ice has become a bustling attraction. The family-owned shop was established in 1951, and now their homemade syrups bring in people from across the globe.

The Ryoko Rain x Matsumoto Shave Ice collaboration highlights the aspirations of the Matsumoto family and celebrates the generational legacy of beloved local establishment.

The collection features rainbow syrup-colored shorts, vintage caps and trucker hats, and collaboration tees. The aesthetic takes a playful, island approach to streetwear, and embodies the connection between Ryoko Rain and Matsumoto Shave Ice.

Garrett James, the creative director and founder of Ryoko Rain, is Japanese American. “A lot of my designs are influenced by my Japanese heritage,” he says.

Ryoko Rain was named after James’ daughters, and the butterfly logo originated as a reflection of a tradition his parents started where they would help his daughters raise caterpillars to ultimately release as butterflies. Ryoko Rain is a brand built on family, growth, and every story in between the transition of generations.

This partnership and collaboration was only fitting. And with the recent devastation in Maui, Ryoko Rain is donating 20% of the net proceeds to Help Maui Rise, an initiative to directly aid those displaced by the fires.

The Ryoko Rain x Matsumoto Shave Ice collaboration dropped online at www.ryokorain.com and is also available in limited quantities at 66-111 Kamehameha Hwy., Suite #605, Hale’iwa, HI 96712. The tees were released in-store in September.