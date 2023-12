Charles “Charlie” Takashi Mametsuka was born in Sacramento, Calif. on February 11, 1932. He peacefully passed away at his home in Gardena, Calif. on November 11, 2023. He is predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Emiko Jeanette, and is survived by his sons, Scott and Randy (Leslie); and his grandchildren, Sawyer and Alani.

A graveside funeral service will be held at Green Hills Cemetery in Rancho Palos Verdes on December 8, 2023, at 12 p.m.