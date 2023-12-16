Katsuji Kawaguchi, 91-year-old, Shizuoka, Japan-born, long-time resident of West L.A., dedicated gardener, and member of Bay Cities Gardener’s Association, passed away at his home on November 15, 2023, in San Dimas.

He is survived by his children, Ronald Akio Kawaguchi and Shirley (Shuji) Yamada; grandson, Joey Yamada; and nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A private graveside funeral service was held on Friday, December 15, 2023, at Green Hills Memorial Park, with Rev. John Iwohara from Gardena Buddhist Church officiating.

www.coastalfuneralcenter.com (310) 326-6343