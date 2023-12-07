NEW YORK – The Peabody and Emmy Award-winning CNN Heroes initiative honors everyday people who are making extraordinary contributions to help improve the lives of others. In this “Sharing the Spotlight” special hour, not-so-everyday people are recognized – star athletes who are taking action on issues close to their hearts.

“CNN Heroes: Sharing the Spotlight,” hosted by CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper, premieres on Saturday, Dec. 9, at 5 p.m. PT.

CNN Anchor and Correspondent Alisyn Camerota, Anchor and National Correspondent Erica Hill, and Sports Anchor and Correspondent Coy Wire sat down with renowned sports figures who have each found their own way to give back.

Camerota speaks with gymnastics icon Simone Biles on how she is helping kids who are facing some of the hardest things in life, like foster care, find the long-term support they need to thrive, and NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon, who is driving new research to treat pediatric cancer.

Hill speaks with celebrated figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi, whose Always Dream nonprofit has provided thousands of students in under-resourced communities with life-changing access to books, and soccer superstar Alex Morgan, who is supporting women, empowering girls, and advocating for gender equity both on and off the field.

Wire sits down with legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk, who is working to provide under-resourced communities with safe spaces to skate and connect.

The 17th annual “CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute,” hosted by Cooper and CNN Anchor and Chief Legal Analyst Laura Coates, will broadcast live the following night, Sunday, Dec. 10, at 8 p.m. PT.

“CNN Heroes: Sharing the Spotlight” will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps on Dec. 9. It will also be available on demand beginning Dec. 10 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.