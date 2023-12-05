Masami Onoue, 86-year-old, Shizuoka, Japan-born, resident of Downey, passed away peacefully on November 20, 2023, surrounded by the family.

He is survived by his wife, Mary; daughters, Julie Fisher, Jana Turner and Seiko (Aki) Matsumura; grandson, Nathan; granddaughters, Charlotte and Daisy.

Masami and Mary Onoue operated a florist in Little Tokyo for 38 years, retired in 2021.

He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Memorial service was held on Saturday, December 2, at Orange County Buddhist Church, officiated by Rev. Jon Turner.

