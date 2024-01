We sadly announce the passing of Sachi Ogura (87), born on March 19, 1936, Kagoshima, Japan. She passed peacefully on December 13, 2023, surrounded by her loving family at Brandman Centers for Sr. Care in Reseda. A funeral service was held on December 29th at Fukui Mortuary, officiated by Bishop Noriaki Ito from Higashi Honganji Buddhist Temple. Private burial will be held at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills at a later date.

Sachi is survived by her children: Yukie (Don) Nakagiri, Betty Ikemoto, and George (Aisha) Ogura; grandchildren: Denise, Dean (Marie), and Darren (Rose) Wake, Megan and Lauren Ikemoto, Emma and Maddie Ogura; great-grandchildren: Owen and Nolan Wake, Raiden and Jaden Wake; also survived by her brothers: Hideyuki (Kimiko) Fukunaga, Toshimitsu (Noriko) Fukunaga; sister: Echiko (Minoru) Kawaji; sisters-in-law: Yori Fukunaga and Sueko Fukunaga; and many nieces, nephews and relatives in Japan and U.S.

She was pre-deceased by her brothers: Satsuki (Takeko) Fukunaga, Hidemitsu Fukunaga, Nobuyuki Fukunaga and Yoshiyuki Fukunaga.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441