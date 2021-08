Deanne Otani, age 78, passed away on July 21, 2021. She is survived by her beloved husband, Shigeo Otani; sons, Greg Otani, Doug Otani, Alan (Kimberly) Otani, and Eric (Denise) Otani; and granddaughters, Kaelyn Otani and Kamryn Otani. Services were held at Fukui Mortuary on July 31.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441