Mitsunori Kawagoye, 98 years old, WWII vet, Pasadena, Calif.-born Nisei, passed away peacefully with family at his bedside on September 12, 2021. He was a retired software analyst (TRW) and math teacher (LeConte Jr. High). Mits will be remembered for having a wit that was as sharp as his intellect.

Mits is preceded in death by his wife, Florence. Survived by his children, Jim (Kelly) Kawagoye and Anne (David) Hirata; grandchildren, Ken (Tiffany) Kawagoye, Lauren (Piyush) Hirata Singh, Derek Hirata and Megan (Taylor) King; and great-grandchildren, Devan & Sable Kawagoye and Ria Singh.

Per his wishes, no funeral service will be held.