Ruth Asawa and her fountain in San Francisco’s Union Square.

SAN FRANCISCO — Hear up close and personal stories by friends and family, see never before published photos of Ruth Asawa (1926-2013) and her work. Narrators include Peter Coyote.

In addition to being a world-renowned artist, Asawa was a tireless advocate for arts and spent decades involving her community in her work – that continues with the launch of an audio guide to her publicly accessible art in the Bay Area.

Viewers can now visit Asawa’s art installations, fountains and sculptures and listen to immersive interviews with her family and friends. Visitors to the different locations can also access the content on their mobile device.

Throughout the audio tour, Asawa’s family share their personal anecdotes and stories of growing up with Asawa as their mother and grandmother, as well as a community leader and activist.

Her Bay Area sculptures include fountains in San Francisco’s Union Square, Ghirardelli Square, and Japantown. She also created the Garden of Remembrance at San Francisco State University and the Japanese American Internment Memorial in San Jose.

Asawa’s work has received a great deal attention recently. She was inducted into the 2021 California Hall of Fame. The U.S. Postal Service released a series of stamps featuring her wire sculptures. Marilyn Chase’s biography “Everything She Touched: The Life of Ruth Asawa” was published. Her exhibition “All Is Possible” at New York’s David Zwirner gallery just closed, and exhibitions are planned in England and Norway next year.

Go to: https://ruthasawa.com/ruth-asawas-public-art-tour/Enjoy!