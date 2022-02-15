Neighborhood Safety Companions

A rally honoring victims of anti-Asian violence, and all racial and gender-based violence, will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 6 p.m. at the intersection of 6th Street and South Kenmore Avenue in Los Angeles’ Koreatown.

The violent murders of Michelle Go and Yao Pan Ma have shocked the nation. Asian communities have once again joined together in mourning but also to reaffirm commitment to standing up to the violence.

Feb. 16 is the one-year anniversary of the near-fatal beating of U.S. Air Force vet Denny Kim and also marks the near-one-year anniversary of community safety efforts against anti-Asian violence by Neighborhood Safety Companions and others in Koreatown.

Participants will gather to recommit to building solidarity for not only community safety, but also to address the systemic causes of the violence.

Sponsors include Progressive Asian Network for Action, Neighborhood Safety Companions, Ktown for All, API Rise, and Korean Youth + Community Center.

Speakers will include Tim Kornegay, Pastor James Kang and Minister Diane Ujiiye of Black & API Solidarity; R.G. Wong of Neighborhood Safety Companions; Pasadena City Council candidate John Doyle; Mel Taevin, idie-rock artist, Korean adoptee and advocate; Andre Henry, social justice activist, writer and performer; and local residents and workers.

The event is free, but donations are accepted. COVID safety protocols will be observed.

For more information: https://safetywalks.org/feb16