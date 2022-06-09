Ondo dancing will take place on both days. (Rafu Shimpo photo)

NORWALK — Southeast Japanese School and Community Center will hold its 59th annual Cultural Festival and Ondo on Saturday, June 11, from 3 to 9 p.m. and Sunday, June 12, from 2 to 8 p.m.

Come and enjoy many Japanese cultural performances and demonstrations. There will be carnival games for the children, bingo, raffle prizes, delicious food, ikebana displays and much more. The schedule is as follows:

Saturday, June 11

All day: Ikebana exhibit (Room 4)

3:30 p.m.: Ukulele (gym); karaoke open mic (outdoor)

4 p.m.: Judo (Multipurpose Room); Gakuen students (outdoor)

4:30 p.m.: Hawaiian Delites (outdoor); koto concert (gym)

5 to 7 p.m.: Bingo (gym). Must be 18 and over.

6 p.m.: Hikari Taiko/Soran Bushi (outdoor)

7 p.m. Ondo dancing (outdoor)

Sunday, June 12

All day: Ikebana exhibit (Room 4)

2:30 p.m.: Kendo (Multipurpose Room)

3 p.m.: Hula (gym)

3:30 p.m.: Karaoke open mic (outdoor)

4 p.m.: Gakuen students (outdoor)

4:30 to 6:30 p.m.: Bingo (gym). Must be 18 and over.

5:30 p.m.: Hikari Taiko/Soran Bushi (outdoor)

6:30 p.m.: Ondo dancing (outdoor)

7:30 p.m.: Raffle

Bring the entire family. For contest rules and other information, visit www.sejscc.org.

The last free ondo dance lesson will be given on Thursday, June 9, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

SEJSCC is located at 14615 Gridley Rd., Norwalk, and can be reached at (562) 863-5996.