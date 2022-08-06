SAN FRANCISCO — The 48th annual Nihonmachi Street Fair will be held on Saturday, Aug. 6, 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 7, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in San Francisco Japantown.

Post Street from Webster to Laguna will be closed and will showcase AAPI nonprofit organizations, Asian artisans, Sounds of Thunder Car Show (Sunday only), Art & Soul of Jtown, and Children’s World.

The 10th annual Doggie World is back, Saturday only from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The family- and dog-friendly event features Ask the Dogtor (with local veterinarians), wag bags, furry fun games and pawsome prizes.

In support of Japantown restaurants, there will be no Food Fest this year.

The schedule for the Clear Channel Outdoor Summer of Love Stage is as follows:

Saturday, Aug. 6

11 a.m.: Hiroshima/Nagasaki Remembrance

11:30 a.m.: West Coast Lion Dance

12 p.m.: Tracy Cruz

1 p.m: Love Struck Band

2 p.m.: Curt Yagi and The People Standing Behind Me

3 p.m.: Native Elements

4 p.m.: GTC Band (Good Time Collective)

5 p.m.: Big City Revue

Sunday, Aug. 7

12 p.m.: Son of Paper

1 p.m.: Rebel

2 p.m.: The Mystifiers

3 p.m.: Dakila

4 p.m.: Harold Day and The Experience

5 p.m.: Groove Foundation – Yvette Salas

“This year we’re adding more opportunities for you to come to Japantown, support our small businesses while enjoying the music and performances that has always made the Nihonmachi Street Fair the go-to event of the summer,” said festival organizers.

Nihonmachi Street Fair presented “Our Community, Our Pride,” featuring local Asian American Pacific Islander cultural performances, on July 18, and “Aloha by the Bay,” featuring local and Hawaiian recording artists, on July 30.

On Saturday, Aug. 13, from 12 to 6 p.m. in the Peace Plaza, NSF will present “Kokoro Soul,” bringing together J-Town and Western Addition/Fillmore brothers and sisters for some soulful performances.

Founded in 1973, the Nihonmachi Street Fair was hatched as an idea to provide leadership and mentorship opportunities for the youth of J-Town and to honor the cultural heritage that was, at the time, at risk of being displaced. Since then the annual event has grown from a four-booth affair to a two-day event expected to draw over 30,000 attendees.

What makes this street fair a uniquely San Francisco event is the broader cultural context participants can experience in addition to traditional Asian Pacific influences. The Nihonmachi Street Fair organizers have a long history of including local entertainment that has spanned genres from taiko to hip-hop to salsa, rock, and jazz.

The event is produced, staffed, and organized by youth volunteers, thus providing practical, hands-on experience in collaboration, entrepreneurship, and problem solving.

The Nihonmachi Street Fair is proud of its history in serving the community through the yearly fair, service, and youth mentorship.

For more information, visit www.nihonmachisf.org.

Bon Pop 2022

Bon Pop 2022 will be presented by Nihonmachi Street Fair and Japantown Cultural District in Peace Plaza, Post and Buchanan streets, on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

You are invited to journey back to Japantown and join in community to honor and connect with your ancestors by dancing to the sounds of taiko and folk music by Ensohza.

Obon is a 500-year-old ceremonial tradition. Residents throughout Japan travel back to their family homes to honor their ancestors during Obon season. Originating from the Chinese Ghost Festival of Buddhist and Taoist nature, the Japan Obon Festival follows the idea that during three days in August, those in the living realm perform rituals to converge with and absolve the suffering of deceased ancestors. Family rituals may include visits to the local temple, the cleaning of ancestral graves, the lighting of fire and lanterns, and reunions with loved ones enjoying ceremonial foods and family traditions.

Although rituals may vary by region, most cities in Japan gather in a celebratory night of dancing and reuniting with loved ones, under the glimmer of festival lanterns, dancing to the sounds of taiko and songs of the past, often dressed in festival wear called yukata.

Come dressed in traditional festival wear or a ‘remix’ of American and Japanese pop-cultural influences as an expression of you. For more info, visit: http://japantownculturaldistrict.org/community-events/bon-pop-2022