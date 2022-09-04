Camp Musubi, a day-long workshop for youth, will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Centenary United Methodist Church, 300 S. Central Ave. in Little Tokyo.

Youth of color — from within and beyond the Japanese American community — are invited to have fun and learn about the history and culture of Little Tokyo. By connecting campers to their own family experiences, the camp exposes youth to Little Tokyo’s 130-year history of community service and activism.

The workshop is designed for ages 8 to 12, and will be hosted by the church. Advance registration is required, and the cost is $40 per child, $20 for each additional sibling, with sliding scale rates available for anyone with need. Donations are also welcome.

Activities include a Little Tokyo scavenger hunt, food-making, including Spam musubi, interactive art workshop, history and storytelling, games and more.

Camp Musubi is sponsored by Centenary UMC and Vigilant Love. For more information or to make a reservation, contact Aria at vlprogramscoord@gmail.com.