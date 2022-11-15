Following are results for Asian American candidates in Los Angeles County court and school board elections held on Nov. 8, along with court and Board of Supervisors elections in Orange County.

Los Angeles County

Superior Court, Office No. 70: Deputy Public Defender Holly Hancock was ahead of Deputy District Attorney Renee Yolande Chang, 709,814 (56.63%) to 543,537 (43.37%).

Superior Court, Office No. 118: Deputy District Attorney Melissa Hammond was far ahead of attorney Carolyn “Jiyoung” Park, 792,495 (64.48%) to 436,625 (35.52%).

Los Angeles Community College District Board of Trustees, Seat 7: Appointed trustee Kelsey Iino was the top vote-getter with 380,787 (60.05%), followed by Nancy Pearlman with 173,963 (27.43%) and Mark Dutton with 79,389 (12.52%).

H. Ernie Nishii

ABC Unified School District Governing Board, Trustee Area 2: Board President Soo Yoo, who was first elected in 2013, was ahead of registered nurse Brian Louis Ferrer, 1,812 (56.93%) to 1,371 (43.07%).

ABC Unified School District Governing Board, Trustee Area No. 3: Incumbent H. Ernie Nishii, who was first elected in 2017, was far ahead of businessman Sam Desai, 2,061 (71.17%) to 835 (28.83%).

Alhambra Unified School District Board of Education, Trustee Area 4: Incumbent Robert Gin, a retired businessman, was far ahead of public sector manager Wen “Tony” Fan, 3,037 (71.16%) to 1,231 (28.84%).

Alhambra Unified School District Board of Education, Trustee Area 5: Fred Chang, an assistant vice president at a private equity firm, was ahead of Bryan Kim, site coordinator of the Asian Youth Center, 1,113 (58.33%) to 795 (41.67%).

El Monte City School District Governing Board: The three open seats were won by incumbent Lisette Idalia Mendez with 3,686 (28.83%), incumbent Elizabeth “Beth” Rivas with 3,643 (28.50%) and Christina Flores with 2,956 (23.12%). Educator and healthcare provider V. “Major” Patel was out of the running with 2,499 (19.55%).

Hacienda La Puente Unified School District Governing Board, Area 4: Former board member Gino Kwok was far ahead of Elke Tapia, a school-based physical therapist in special education, 2,688 (73.74%) to 957 (26.26%). Kwok, who was born in El Salvador to Chinese parents, served twice as president of the board. The seat is currently held by Dr. Joseph Chang.

Mountain View School District Governing Board: In a seven-way race for three open seats, incumbent Cindy Wu was first with 1,552 (23.67%), followed by incumbent Adam Carranza with 1,352 (20.62%) and incumbent Veronica Sifuentes with 1,167 (17.80%). Educator Griselda Olivares was close behind with 1,074 (16.38%). The district is in the San Gabriel Valley.

Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District Governing Board: In a seven-way race for three open seats, the top finishers were math and science teacher Linda Kurt with 7,155 (17.32%), Community Partners youth facilitator Sara Deen with 6,917 (16.74%) and Rancho Palos Verdes Planning Commission Chair Julie Hamill with 6,151 (14.89%). Jean Liu Christen, former president of the Palos Verdes Peninsula High School PTSA, was in sixth place with 4,990 (12.08%).

Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District Governing Board (Special Election): Incumbent Ami Gandhi was ahead of engineering project manager Aaron Chan, 8,242 (51.95%) to 7,622 (48.05%). Gandhi was appointed last year to fill the vacancy left by the death of board member Jeff Frankel.

Kevin Hayakawa

Rowland Unified School District Governing Board, Trustee Area 5: Physics professor Kevin Hayakawa was ahead of incumbent Donna Freedman, 1,850 (53.81%) to 1,588 (46.19%). Hayakawa is also a member of the Walnut Valley Water District Board of Directors.

San Marino Unified School District Governing Board: In a four-way race for three open seats, the top three finishers were incumbent C. Joseph Chang with 2,593 (31.58%), incumbent Shelley Ryan with 2,521 (30.70%) and business owner Joanna Lam with 1,635 (19.91%). James Barger was fourth with 1,462 (17.81%). Earlier this year Lam and Barger were among eight candidates for a vacancy left by the resignation of Board President Nam Jack. Former board member Jeanie Caldwell was selected.

Santa Monica Community College District Board of Trustees: In a five-way race for four open seats, incumbent Dr. Sion Roy led with 17,063 (23.58%), followed by incumbent Nancy Greenstein with 16,982 (23.47%), Tom Peters with 16,284 (22.50%) and incumbent Barry Snell with 15,924 (22.01%). Patrick Acosta II was fifth with 6,111 (8.44%).

Walnut Valley Unified School District Governing Board: In a four-way race for three open seats, the top finishers were incumbent Helen Hall with 6,997 (29.51%), incumbent Y. Tony Torng with 6,868 (28.97%) and incumbent Cindy Ruiz with 5,917 (24.95%). Hong Diana Zhao, a supervisor at the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services, was fourth with 3,929 (16.57%).

Orange County

Superior Court, Office No. 30: Orange County Superior Court Commissioner Michelle Bell was ahead of Deputy Attorney General Peggy Huang, 330,128 (55.12%) to 268,846 (44.88%). Huang is also a Yorba Linda councilmember and Republican former candidate for Congress.

Board of Supervisors, District 2: Garden Grove City Councilmember Kim Bernice Nguyen was slightly behind Santa Ana Mayor Vicente Sarmiento, 34,422 (49.63%) to 34,932 (50.37%). The district includes Santa Ana, portions of Anaheim, Garden Grove, Orange, Santa Ana and Tustin, and the unincorporated community of North Tustin. It is currently represented by Katrina Foley, who is running for the District 5 seat.

Board of Supervisors, District 4: Incumbent Doug Chafee was ahead of challenger Sunny Park, 56,040 (56.10%) to 43,847 (43.90%). Park, the first AAPI woman to serve as mayor of Buena Park, is also an attorney and a member of the Orange County Fire Authority. The district includes Brea, Buena Park, Fullerton, La Habra, Placentia, Stanton and portions of Anaheim.