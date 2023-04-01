The first in-person Tuesday Night Café in three years will be presented in Little Tokyo on April 4 at 7:30 p.m., just in time for its 25th season.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the venue will be the outdoor plaza at Terasaki Budokan, 249 S. Los Angeles St. (near Second Street), instead of Union Center for the Arts. Attendees are asked to bring masks and proof of vaccination. Attendance will be capped at 250.

Hosted by Johneric Concordia with beats by DJ Waxstyles. Featuring a moment of reflection with Faith Santilla, traci kato-kiriyama and Glenn Suravech; “Union,” a short film by Form Follows Function; Ma. Arte; Naiya Choi Kim; MILCK; and an open mic lottery.

There is limited parking beneath Terasaki Budokan and on the street. A parking garage is available on Aiso Street across from Union Center for the Arts.

Register here to get access to the virtual courtyard on Zoom. You do not need to register if you’re attending in-person.