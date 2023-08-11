Photo Courtesy of Nisei Week Japanese Festival.

Celebrate Japanese and Japanese American heritage and traditions during the 81st Nisei Week Japanese Festival, one of Los Angeles’ largest Japanese cultural experiences, taking place Saturday, August 12 through Sunday, August 20, 2023.

As one of the nation’s longest-running, multi-weekend ethnic festivals, Nisei Week pays homage to those who blazed the trail for Japanese-American tradition within the vibrant city of Los Angeles during two weekends of free, family-friendly cultural events, interactive activities, live music, and more.

Visit niseiweek.org for more information and follow @NiseiWeek on Instagram for live updates and more!

NISEI WEEK SCHEDULE

Nisei Week Coronation

Saturday, August 12, 7 – 9 p.m. | Aratani Theatre

The 2023 Nisei Week Queen and Court are officially presented in an exciting program and production at the Aratani Theatre.

Grand Parade

Sunday, August 13, 4 – 7 p.m. | 1st & 2nd Street, between Central Avenue and San Pedro Street

Stop by and visit one of the largest Japanese American parades in the country. The streets of Little Tokyo will be filled with Japanese dancers, displays of vibrant colors, festive music, talented musicians, floats, and more.

Nisei Week Awards Dinner

Monday, August 14, 6 – 8 p.m. | Double Tree by Hilton

The community of Little Tokyo will be recognizing community individuals who go above and beyond – including Frances K. Hashimoto community service honorees, inspiration award honorees, grand and parade marshals.

Nisei Week Pioneer Luncheon & Spirit Awards

Wednesday, August 16, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Omni Hotel

A gathering to honor our friends and leaders in the Southern California Japanese American community.

Nisei Week Plaza Festival & Beer Garden

Saturday, August 19 & Sunday, August 20, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. | JACCC Plaza

In partnership with the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center, gather at the plaza and enjoy live music, acts, Japanese delicacies, and more.

Nisei Week Taiko Gathering

Sunday, August 20, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. | JACCC Plaza

Take a front seat and enjoy the art of Taiko drumming by groups from Southern California.

Nisei Week Closing Ceremony and Ondo

Sunday, August 20, 5 – 8 p.m. | 1st Street between San Pedro Street & Central Avenue

The public is invited to join Nisei Week’s finale – the Japanese tradition of dancing in the street with live entertainment to close out the annual festival.

WHERE:

Little Tokyo – Downtown Los Angeles

INFORMATION:

For more information on Nisei Week visit Niseiweek.org.

To learn more about Go Little Tokyo visit LittleTokyoLA.org/GoLittleTokyo.