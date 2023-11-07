From left: Gardena City Councilmember Rodney Tanaka, Mayor Pro Tem Mark Henderson, Mayor Tasha Cerda, State Sen. Ben Allen, City Councilmember Wanda Love, City Councilmember Paulette Francis, and Gardena Police Lt. Alex Rivera.

GARDENA — State Sen. Ben Allen (D-El Segundo) joined the Gardena City Council on Oct. 20 to celebrate $2 million in the state budget to restore a teen-focused community center at Mas Fukai Park.

“Access to safe and resourced spaces is so important for our community’s youth,” Allen said. “I’m so excited to see the project materialize.”

Mas Fukai

The check presentation took place at the park during the Fall Festival. Allen was joined by Mayor Tasha Cerda, Mayor Pro Tem Mark Henderson, City Councilmembers Paulette Francis, Wanda Love and Rodney Tanaka, and Gardena Police Lt. Alex Rivera.

Located at 15800 Brighton Ave., Mas Fukai Park includes basketball courts, baseball fields, picnic tables and children’s play areas.

Masani “Mas” Fukai, a long-time community leader in Gardena, died in 2006 at the age of 79. He was elected to the City Council in 1974 and served until 1998. He also joined the staff of Los Angeles County Supervisor Kenneth Hahn in 1975 and served until 1993. Recreation Park was renamed in his honor.

