SAN FRANCISCO — On Aug. 13 at approximately 7:24 p.m., San Francisco Police officers assigned to Richmond Station responded to the area of Fulton Street and 22nd Avenue near Golden Gate Park on a report of a deceased person.

Kelly Koike

When officers arrived on scene, a witness told officers they had found the unresponsive adult female — identified as Kelly Koike, 37, of San Francisco, also known as Kelly Brock — inside a duffel bag and called police. Officers summoned medics to the scene. Paramedics from the San Francisco Fire Department responded, and the victim was declared deceased at the scene.

The San Francisco County Medical Examiner responded and declared the death suspicious. Due to the suspicious nature of the death, investigators from the SFPD Homicide Detail responded to the scene and led the investigation. The San Francisco County Medical Examiner later ruled the cause of death undetermined.

According to the victim’s mother, Roya Koike, Kelly Koike grew up in Castro Valley, suffered from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, resisted medication and treatment, and had been living on the streets for the past four years.

Through the course of the investigation, investigators identified two suspects in connection to this incident, later identified as 26-year-old Alexander Madden and 33-year-old Emilia Beckhusen.

SFPD officers arrested Madden on Nov. 2 and Beckhusen on Nov. 4 for unlawful disposal of human remains and conspiracy.

While arrests have been made, this remains an open and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.