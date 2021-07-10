Keiro and the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center (JACCC) will co-host the fourth annual Keiro no Hi Festival, in honor of the Japanese national holiday, in a virtual format on Saturday, Sept. 18.

The festival will begin with a complimentary bento lunch and gift bag pickup for individuals age 60 and older, at designated locations throughout Southern California, available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Following the pickup, a fun and interactive video will premiere online from 2 to 3 p.m.

The virtual festival will include workshops, entertainment, an Arts Showcase, and more for older adults and their loved ones to enjoy from the comfort of their own homes. In lieu of a bento and gift bag pickup on the day of the event, an option for a complimentary mailed gift package is available.

“This past year, our community showed resilience and demonstrated that we can come to care for one another. This year’s festival celebrates the older adults in our community that we all care for, and we look forward to partnering with JACCC to bring back this exciting event once again,” said Gene S. Kanamori, Keiro’s president and CEO.

“JACCC treasures the unique artistry and insight that the older adults in our community can share with all of us,” said Patricia Wyatt, JACCC’s president and CEO. “It’s our true honor to join with Keiro in uplifting the talents of our community members, in an event we hope unites us all during this special festival.”

Keiro is also curating fine art submissions via email for older adults who would like their artwork to be on display during the festival’s virtual program; this year’s theme is “Celebration.” Visit the guidelines at keiro.org/arts-showcase for more information. All Art Showcase submissions are due by Friday, Aug. 13.

The link to the online video premiere of the festival will be available at keiro.org and JACCC.org — no registration is required. However, prior registration is required to have a gift package mailed to you OR to pick up a bento and gift bag (available while supplies last) from one of the following locations:

East San Gabriel Valley Japanese Community Center

Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute

Orange County Buddhist Church

Pasadena Buddhist Temple

Venice Japanese Community Center

(location details are subject to change).

To register for a mailed gift package OR bento and gift pickup, visit keiro.org/knh. Registration will close on Friday, Aug. 27.

For more information, contact Keiro at (213) 873-5792 or email programs@keiro.org.