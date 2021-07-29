Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced that a man was charged July 27 with attacking a woman of Korean ancestry in Santa Monica.

“A hate crime against one of us is truly a crime against all of us,” Gascón said. “I am committed to stopping hate in our community.”

Melvin Taylor (dob 6/15/56) faces one felony count each of attempted second-degree robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, a car door, and assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury.

Case SA104927 includes a hate crime allegation.

Arraignment was scheduled for July 27 in Department W30 of the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Airport Branch.